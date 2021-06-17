Calcasieu Parish School Board: All students to eat free next year

The Calcasieu Parish School Board announced Thursday, June 17, that all students will be eligible to eat breakfast and lunch at school next year free of charge.

Officials say the decision comes after the United States Department of Agriculture deemed all CPSB schools qualified for the Community Eligibility Provision due to the recent events in the community.

“This is great news for all of our students and their families,” said School Nutrition Program Director Jacqueline Richard. “The School Nutrition Program supports student success by providing healthy, flavorful meals every day. We are thrilled to be able to serve all Calcasieu Parish students free of charge next school year, which in turn will remove at least one burden from our families.”

CPSB says that no action is necessary for students to participate.

Families who normally complete meal applications will not need to do so this coming year.

