Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Issues Burn Ban

Posted at 11:42 AM, Oct 13, 2022
Due to the current drought conditions, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury has issued a burn ban for all of Calcasieu Parish, effective immediately.

The executive order, signed by Police Jury President Tony Stelly, prohibits all outdoor private burning of any kind but doesn’t include prescribed burns.

“We are now in a severe drought condition and will be until we get a significant amount of rain,” said Dick Gremillion, Director of the Calcasieu Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

The order also gives Calcasieu Parish Fire Departments the authority to extinguish all fires that are in direct violation of this ban. Residents in violation could face penalties.

