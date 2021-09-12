Calcasieu Parish offers sand bags - just in case

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that sand and bags are now available to residents free of charge at several parish locations.

Sandbag locations and addresses:

· Ward 1 Barn - 461 Parish Road, Moss Bluff

· Ward 2 Barn – 7085 La. 14 East, Hayes

· Ward 3 Old Barn - 2320 Smith Road, Lake Charles

· Ward 3 Barn- Swift Plant Road, Lake Charles

· Old Kroger building- intersection of Beglis Parkway and Napoleon Street, Sulphur

· Ward 5 Barn – 129 Third St., Starks

· Ward 6 Barn – 1275 Plum St., DeQuincy

· Ward 8 Barn – 1726 Parish Barn Road, Iowa.

While the sand and bags are provided, residents must bring their own shovels and fill their own bags. These facilities are not staffed with personnel.

Sandbags are available 24 hours a day, seven days week, but only during the threat of severe weather warnings. Sites will be restocked mornings and evenings.