Calcasieu Parish begins private property debris removal program

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury will begin accepting applications for a debris removal program aimed at helping the parish's unincorporated residents with hurricane-related debris removal.

Applications, according to the police jury will begin being accepted on Monday, July 26, 2021.

They say the program will help eligible property owners in the parish's unincorporated areas with hurricane-related demolition and debris removal.

According to officials, the Hurricane Laura Private Property Debris Removal (PPDR) Program is being managed by Tetra Tech, a contractor of the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, with final eligibility determinations completed by FEMA. Through the program, up to 90 percent of the costs incurred by the parish for the work performed can be reimbursed by FEMA.

If eligible for the program, residents will receive help with the demolition and debris removal of structures that are deemed to be health hazards, not recoverable, or in threat of collapse.

The Police Jury says the program can also help with the removal of debris, such as hazardous limbs, trees, and stumps near a property's commonly used or maintained areas. However, each property must undergo a field survey and be approved by FEMA to determine eligible services.

The following will not qualify:



Vacant lots

Unimproved properties

Unused or unmaintained property areas

Debris on agricultural lands used for crops or livestock

Concrete slabs

Foundations on grade

During the initial intake visit, applicants will be required to complete an application and sign a Right-of-Entry (ROE) -- which grants parish employees and its contractors access to the property for inspection, removal and clearing eligible storm-generated debris and releases the parish and contractors from liability due to any damages incurred from work done during the program.

"Keep in mind that for properties owned by multiple people, all parties may be required to sign the application and ROE, based on how the property is titled," a release states.

Residents who have homeowner's insurance may be eligible for the program, but their insurance companies may be required to provide payments for any covered debris or demolition services first to avoid any duplication of benefits.

To participate, property owners must visit the Parish Intake Center, 901 Lakeshore Drive, fifth floor, to complete the application, sign the ROE agreement and submit the necessary documentation, as follows:

A copy of the property insurance policy, if the property is insured, including detailed policy with cover page and itemized statement of coverage

A proof of loss/statement of loss from the insurance company, if the property was insured at the time of Hurricane Laura

A COLOR copy of owner's driver's license or identification

Proof of ownership, such as a warranty deed, tax statement, etc.

Parish officials and contractors will review each application and will reach out to schedule a site visit. During this visit, officials will identify and document eligible hurricane-related damage and hazards and this information will be submitted to FEMA for review and approval. Once approved by FEMA, the subcontractor can begin debris removal/demolition.

"Please remember that if approved, the process to remove debris or demolish structures is a lengthy one and requires multiple approvals. Residents will be contacted the week of the scheduled work on their property."

The Parish Intake Center will be open from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday beginning July 26.

For more information, call Tetra Tech's Private Property Debris Removal and Demolition Program hotline at 337-230-2627 or email drobinson@calcasieuparish.gov.

