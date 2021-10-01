Calcasieu deputies searching for driver involved in hit and run

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver of a truck involved in a hit and run in Moss Bluff.

Deputies say the hit and run that occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Monday, September 20, at the intersection of Parish Road and Pinecone Drive.

During the initial investigation detectives learned a truck ran a stop sign at the intersection and struck a car.

The suspect then fled the scene heading north on Parish Road.

The truck is described by deputies as being a light colored Dodge Dakota, possibly 2005 model, with damage to the front end.

Anyone who can identify the truck, or with information related to the case, is asked to to contact Sgt. Casey Steech at 491-3846 and reference case number 21-116330.

