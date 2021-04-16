Watch
Calcasieu deputies search for driver involved in Moss Bluff hit and run

Posted at 2:10 PM, Apr 16, 2021
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a hit and run that occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 14.

Deputies say the incident took place at a restaurant located on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff.

During the initial investigation detectives say they learned a truck backed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot.

The truck is described as a white Nissan Frontier.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck or the suspects to contact the lead investigator Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3605.

