Calcasieu deputies search for driver involved in Moss Bluff hit and run

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating a hit and run that occurred during the early morning hours on Sunday, March 14.
Deputies say the incident took place at a restaurant located on Sam Houston Jones Parkway in Moss Bluff.
During the initial investigation detectives say they learned a truck backed into a parked vehicle in the parking lot.
The truck is described as a white Nissan Frontier.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking anyone who can identify the truck or the suspects to contact the lead investigator Sr. Cpl. Casey Steech at 491-3605.
