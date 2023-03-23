Calcasieu deputies looking for truck involved in hit-and-run

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident last week.

It happened early on March 16 in two neighborhoods off North Perkins Ferry Road in Moss Bluff.

The truck was traveling south on Haniel Drive, ran right past a stop sign at Khamiel Drive, and traveled through yards in between houses on Khamiel Drive and Poeyfarre Drive. It then struck an electrical box, which burst into flames, and kept traveling past.

The truck is described as a dark colored F-250 with cab lights on the top. The truck also has illuminated F-250 emblems on both sides.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call the lead investigator, Sgt. Casey Steech at (337)491-3846 and reference case number 23-31277.