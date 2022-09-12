Calcasieu DA employee arrested for theft; fired

An employee of the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office was arrested and fired Monday after an internal audit found discrepancies.

Wendy Myers, a former secretary in Traffic, was booked into the parish jail with felony theft between $1,000 and $5,000.

A release from the DA's office states that an internal investigation allegedly turned up evidence that Meyers was stealing money orders, starting in May 2022. That information was turned over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, the release states.

“I am disappointed in the actions of this former employee. However, her actions do not represent the hard-working, honest employees of our office," said DA Stephen Dwight. "Upon learning of this discrepancy, our leadership team acted swiftly and did a thorough internal audit. Public trust is extremely important to myself and administration, and I want to assure the citizens of our Parish that we are taking the proper steps to prevent this type of incident from occurring again.”

his is an ongoing investigation and has been turned over to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, the release states.

Detective Eddie Curol is the Lead Investigator.