Breaux Bridge man identified as drowning victim in Lake Charles

Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 30, 2021
Police say the person found floating in the water near the Civic Center Sea Wall in Lake Charles has been identified.

Lake Charles Police say the body of a man was found on Monday March 29, 2021, at around 3:43pm at the Civic Center Sea Wall.

The incident, police say, is being investigated as a drowning. The body has been identified as 34 year old Zealon Dray Solomon of Breaux Bridge

An investigation into the drowning is ongoing they say.

