Breaux Bridge man accused of stabbing wife arrested in Calcasieu Parish

State Police say a Breaux Bridge man accused of stabbing his wife has been arrested.

Troopers say that on November 1, they apprehened a man wanted for the stabbing which happened at a residence in Breaux Bridge.

Troopers were informed the suspect, identified as 60-year-old Robert Lee Williams of Breaux Bridge, was possibly traveling through the Lake Charles area.

At around 9:30 a.m., a Troop D Trooper located Williams driving on I-10 in Calcasieu Parish. Troopers, along with officers with the Iowa Police Department, conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle Williams was driving and took him into custody.

Williams was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center and is awaiting extradition to St. Martin Parish.

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Breaux Bridge Police Department with the investigation, they say.

