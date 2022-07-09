The Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the DeQuincy Police Department in locating 76-year-old Eddie Charles Thompson.

Thompson is a white male with gray hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5'9" tall weighing around 160. Thompson has a condition that distorts his judgment. He is believed to be driving a 2003 silver Honda Accord with the Louisiana license plate 511ECP

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Thompson is asked to immediately contact the DeQuincy Police Department at 337-786-4000 or dial 911