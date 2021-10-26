Alleged impaired driver runs into LSP vehicle on I-10; 3 injured, including trooper

Three people were hurt Sunday morning after an alleged impaired driver ran into a State Police vehicle on I-10 west of Sulphur.

According to LSP, the trooper was working a traffic safety detail with the emergency lights activated when 29-year-old Dennis Ray Hillery of Vinton drove into the back of the fully-marked police vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The crash injured Hillery and his passenger, as well as the trooper.

Hillery was charged with DWI 3rd offense, operating a vehicle while under suspension for prior offense, vehicular negligent injuring, no ignition interlock, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, no seat belt, and no insurance. He was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

State Police say the crash serves as an important reminder of what can happen when a driver chooses to drive impaired and no one intervenes. Motorists are urged to report impaired drivers by dialing *LSP (*577) to reach the nearest State Police troop location or by calling 911.

