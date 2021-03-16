Acadian Ambulance opens operations center in Lake Charles

On Tuesday, Acadian Ambulance cut the ribbon on their Southwest Louisiana Operations Center in Lake Charles.

The center, located at 721 Enterprise Boulevard, was opened and dedicated in a ceremony attended by Governor John Bel Edwards and other state and local officials.

Acadian says that the center represents a $1.9 million renovation investment by the company at the former Dimmik Supply building in Lake Charles.

"We are excited to work with Mayor Hunter to bring this investment, activity and growth to an underserved part of Lake Charles. We hope this project will spur more investing and rejuvenation of the area," said Acadian Chairman and CEO Richard E. Zuschlag.

At 18,000-sq.-ft., Acadian says the facility will serve as the administrative and fleet center for Southwest Louisiana operations. and include an ambulance crew station, offices for Acadian Total Security and classrooms for the Lake Charles campus of Acadian's National EMS Academy.

In Southwest Louisiana, Acadian serves the areas of Calcaiseu, Jeff Davis, Acadia, Beauregard and Allen Parishes.

"There is a nationwide shortage of medics and we have many good-paying EMT jobs right here in Southwest Louisana. We hope to attract more people into our EMT program with our online learning model and new skills training classrooms in Lake Charles. After just four months, graduates can become EMTs and earn an average of $35,000 or more per year," Zuschlag said.

