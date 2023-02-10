Watch Now
4-year-old hit, killed by mail truck

LAKE CHARLES- Our partners at KPLC report, a 4-year-old boy was struck and killed by a mail truck Thursday evening on Joan Street, according to authorities.

The 4-year-old was riding his scooter in a neighbor’s driveway around 5:30 p.m. when he was hit, according to Kayla Vincent, spokesperson for the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office. The child was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the mail truck was turning around at a residence near the end of the dead-end street, Vincent said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation for everyone involved,” Sheriff Tony Mancuso said in a statement. “Impairment is not suspected, but as mandated by state law a toxicology report will be conducted on the driver."

As additional information becomes available, it will be updated here.

