16-year-old facing second degree murder charges after shooting victim dies

A 16-year-old juvenile is facing a second degree murder charge after the victim in a shooting this week died from their injuries.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a residence on Julia Street in Lake Charles for a shooting and located a victim with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the victim's 16-year-old friend was responsible for the shooting. Deputies say the juvenile was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center facing an aggravated second degree battery charge.

On Wednesday evening, November 16, detectives learned the victim, identified as 18-year-old Jayden Ramirez of Lake Charles, died from his injuries. Detectives therefore upgraded the 16-year-old's charges from aggravated second degree battery to second degree murder.

