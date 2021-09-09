13-year-old arrested after threatening shooting at S.J. Welsh Middle School

A 13-year-old student at S.J. Welsh Middle School was arrested on Wednesday after deputies say he allegedly threatened to shoot up the school.

The Calcaiseu Parish Sheriff's Office was notified of the possible threat on September 8 at 9:45 am.

During their investigation, deputies say they learned that a 13-year-old student had threatened to shoot up the school.

That student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on charges of terrorizing.

