Bush man accused of residential contractor fraud

On March 16, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives received a complaint in reference to a possible contractor fraud case.

During the investigation, the victim advised detectives she signed a contract with David L. Babcock, 57, of Bush, to perform repairs to her residence for damages that were sustained during Hurricane Laura, according to a spokesperson for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. The victim stated she initially paid Babcock $30,000 for the work, which has not yet been completed.

The victim also stated Babcock had not performed any work since the end of January. During further investigation detectives also learned Babcock had no contractor's license or business license under his name or business name.

On March 25, when detectives spoke with Babcock he confirmed he had not performed any work on the residence in approximately 1 ½ to 2 months.

He was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with residential contractor fraud. He was released the following day on a $4,500 bond set by Judge Tony Fazzio.

CPSO Detective Edward Curol is the lead investigator on this case.

