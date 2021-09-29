Bubbles & Brunch scheduled to take place in October

SCOTT — Acadiana is invited to toast champagne with family and friends, and indulge in a brunch experience during the return of the annual Bubbles & Brunch: An Outdoor Brunch Experience in Scott on October 23.

Bubbles & Brunch will be the inaugural event for the development and grand opening of West Village's Town Square; a new 143- mixed use River Ranch-style [riverranchdev.com] development off of Apollo Road Extension in Scott.

Participants can expect a complimentary sample cup along with 5 complimentary tickets to enjoy champagnes, prosecco and rosé samples, provided by Southern Glazers, they say.

To pair with the bubbles, there will be complimentary brunch bites provided by Reggie's Soul Food Truck.

Music will be provided by DJ RV & DG & The Freetown Sound.

West Village, developed by Cottage Developers, will be a River Ranch-style [riverranchdev.com] development with 400 single-family detached homes, a 173-unit luxury apartment complex, and 30-acres of varying commercial space with a majority facing Apollo Road. Location: West Village Townsquare, 1001 Apollo Road, Scott, LA.

Event time: 11AM to 3 PM.

The event is free to attend and open to the public

Social Entertainment and Milestone Mortgage is organizing the event.

