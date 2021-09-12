Broussard Police Chief completes 1st Annual Responders Race

The first annual Responders Race was held on Saturday at the St. Julien Park in Broussard.

Their motto: "They run to our sides every day. Let's take a day to run by theirs."

This fund-raising event was created to help raise funds for first responders and for T.R.A.I.L., an organization dedicated to building, maintaining, and updating Louisiana parks, paths and trails for cycling, running, hiking, and paddling.

T.R.A.I.L. & the City of Broussard were proud to debut the first annual race on the 20 anniversary of September 11, 2001.

The Broussard Police Chief, Vance Olivier, and family members completed the Responders Race, today, and along side of them were Captain Gerard and Sergeant Stanonis.

The event consisted of a 10K, 5k, 1-mile family Fun Run, the Full Battle Rattle race (which is the 5k in boots carrying 30 pounds of extra weight – like a weighted belt, vest, or backpack.)

Medals and prizes were given, with a special medal, and the event included live music by Jamie Bergeron & the Kickin' Cajuns.

For more information on T.R.A.I.L. & First Responders of Louisiana, Inc. visit www.LATRAIL.org.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel