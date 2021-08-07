Broussard native elected for induction into LSU Athletic Hall of Fame

Former LSU softball head coach and Broussard native, Yvette Girouard, has been elected for induction into the LSU Athletic Hall of Fame.

Girouard completed her career as the fourth-winningest coach softball coach in NCAA history with a total of 1,285 wins at UL-Lafayette (1981-2000) and LSU, according to an LSU press release.

A 2015 inductee into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame, Girouard, they say, elevated the LSU softball program to national prominence during her 11 seasons in Baton Rouge (2001-11).

She directed the Tigers to College World Series appearances in 2001 and 2004, and she led LSU to three SEC regular-season titles and four league tournament championships.

“Coach Girouard is softball in the state of Louisiana, and no one has impacted the sport in our community the way she has,” LSU softball head coach Beth Torina said. “The numbers and accolades are just a small part of the story of her Hall of Fame career. Coach G changed lives, and that is proof in the women she coached that are now leaders that understand the power of hard work and confidence. There is no one more deserving than Coach G.”

The SEC Coach of the Year in 2001, 2002 and 2006, Girouard was the driving force behind the construction of LSU's Tiger Park, which was completed in 2009 and is regarded today as one of the nation's best softball facilities.

