Broussard FD investigating cause of RV fire Monday evening

Firefighters in Broussard are working to determine the cause of a fire Monday evening.

Fire Chief Bryan Champagne says that crews were on scene of a fire on Terrebonne Road and Young Street in the city. Champagne says an RV caught fire and spread to an exterior wall of a mobile home and shed. The fire was contained and put out by crews on scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were also no injuries.

Now, Champagne says that investigators will be working to determine the cause of the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel