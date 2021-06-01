Watch
News

Actions

Broussard FD investigating cause of RV fire Monday evening

items.[0].image.alt
Image of fire submitted by KATC viewer
RV fire on Terrebonne and Young Street in Broussard
RV Fire in Broussard.jpg
Posted at 9:03 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-31 22:03:13-04

Firefighters in Broussard are working to determine the cause of a fire Monday evening.

Fire Chief Bryan Champagne says that crews were on scene of a fire on Terrebonne Road and Young Street in the city. Champagne says an RV caught fire and spread to an exterior wall of a mobile home and shed. The fire was contained and put out by crews on scene.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were also no injuries.

Now, Champagne says that investigators will be working to determine the cause of the fire.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.