Broussard assisting with food drive

The City of Broussard will hold a non-perishable food drive now until August 19th.

The Enterprise Fleet Management Food Drive is to help fight hunger in South Louisiana, they say. All food will go to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

The community can donate to the cause by dropping off items at Broussard City Hall.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel