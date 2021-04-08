Brief sunshine today, more storms Friday night

A front pushed its way across Acadiana in the early morning hours of Thursday, and it's going to take a little time to get it to completely clear the Gulf Coast.

Thursday will start with a little patchy, misty fog which will last into the morning before the sun has a chance to break through by the afternoon.

Mostly sunny skies will be with us through Thursday evening and temperatures will reach into the low 80s with only a slight southerly breeze.

Sunshine won't stick around for long as clouds return to the forecast on Friday with the front then lifting north through the night on Friday sparking another round of showers.

Once again these showers may result in some severe weather late Friday night as it seems both instability and wind shear will be present for storms to tap into.

Damaging winds and hail will be Friday night's main threats, although as is typical with these storms, isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.

Those showers should be clearing up by Saturday afternoon giving us another quick break on Sunday and Monday before more unsettled weather moves in for the middle of next week.

