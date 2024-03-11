Brief sunshine before return of showers this week

Daniel Phillips

A chilly start to the week will eventually see a return to spring like temperatures by Monday afternoon with highs climbing to about 70 degrees.

There's a little cloud cover we'll get in the morning but as the day progresses we'll eventually see more and more sunshine.

The sun will stick around for a few days before we get a gradual return to some cloud cover by the middle of the week.

Wednesday will be the first cloudy day we have this week, and will be a sign for things to come down the line.

A series of heavy showers and storms will start to march across the area on Friday, sticking around through the weekend and into next week.

It's a little early no nail down specifics but the wet signature has been apparent since last week so confidence is high in a wet end to the week.

Rain chances over the weekend will likely be several inches, and at least initially thunderstorms likely on Friday.

