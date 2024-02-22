Brief return of clouds before a stunning weekend

Daniel Phillips

Clouds have moved in to Acadiana along a front that will be passing through the day on Thursday.

Temperatures will still be warm, even without the sunshine, with highs sitting in the mid 70s through the remainder of the day.

Winds will be elevated through the day, blowing around 15-20 mph and gusting close to 30-35 mph in the afternoon.

Daniel Phillips

Skies will clear later in the evening allowing for temperatures to drop down into the upper 50s by Friday morning.

There's not going to be a major in drop in temperatures behind this front, our afternoons will mainly stay in the 70s but with some drier air moving in we'll cool a little more in the evenings.

Beautiful weather is on the way for the weekend with sunny skies sticking around into early next week and nice mild temperatures.

Daniel Phillips

Rain chances won't return until the middle of next week when we could get some scattered showers to move across the area on Wednesday.

Early indications don't point to anything major but that can always change so we'll be keeping an eye on it.

In the meantime enjoy this early round of spring weather.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel