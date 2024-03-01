Brief break from the rain over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

It's been a very soggy start to the day, but it does look like showers should taper off through the rest of the morning and afternoon.

Clouds will take a little longer to get rid of and I wouldn't expect much sunshine until later in the afternoon.

Highs will continue to warm a little after a slight dip earlier this week and we'll be in the upper 60s by the end of the day.

Since there's a lot of excess moisture hanging around lows will likely stay in the upper 50s.

Daniel Phillips

It looks much quieter over the weekend and Saturday we should even get a decent bit of sunshine during the day.

We'll see temperatures well above average with highs in the upper 70s on Saturday and even up to 80 by Sunday afternoon.

Clouds will filter back in here at the end of the weekend and showers and storms will pick back up again early next week.

This time you can expect heavier showers and stronger storms starting Monday night and lasting into Tuesday.

