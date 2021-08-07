Bridge Closure in St. Mary Parish, August 9

BALDWIN — Katy Bridge will be closed on Monday, August 9 from 8 A.M. to 2:30 P.M, according to St. Mary Parish officials.

Work crews will be making repairs to the bridge that crosses Bayou Teche near Baldwin.

If the public has any questions, they can contact the St. Mary Parish Government at 337-828-4100 extension 500.

