Breaux Bridge shooting suspect extradited back to Louisiana

The Breaux Bridge Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a shooting that occurred May, 18, 2023 on Begnaud Street.

Candella Monique Ledet, 46 was booked with one count of attempted second-degree murder.

Officers received information that Ledet relocated to the Austin, Texas area.

With the assistance of the Lone Star Task Force, Ledet was apprehended on June 14, 2023 and extradited back to Louisiana on July 4, 2023 on an attempted second-degree murder charge.

Ledet is accused of shooting and critically injuring a male in their family home. After the incident, she and her son fled the scene.

Ledet is booked in the St. Martin Parish Jail.

