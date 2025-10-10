Bollinger Shipyards in Houma wins U.S. defense deal

Governor Jeff Landry and Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois issued the following joint statement on Bollinger Shipyards in Houma winning a U.S. defense deal. Yesterday’s announcement of the U.S. Coast Guard’s selection of a Bollinger-led international team to build six Arctic Security Cutters marks a pivotal moment for Louisiana’s shipbuilding industry—and for America’s commitment to strengthening and onshoring critical defense manufacturing. We congratulate Ben Bordelon and the entire Bollinger Shipyards team for earning this contract and for demonstrating the strength of a Louisiana legacy industry that continues to innovate and lead on the global stage.





This administration has doubled down on supporting homegrown businesses, and Bollinger’s success is a powerful validation of that focus. For generations, Bollinger has embodied what Louisiana does best—transforming craftsmanship into cutting-edge capability. By embracing new technologies, the company remains at the forefront of America’s defense manufacturing future while earning international recognition.







We also recognize the leadership of President Trump in advancing this opportunity. His administration’s prioritization of Arctic security reflects a bold, strategic vision to strengthen America’s industrial base and national security.







This contract is more than a win for Bollinger; it’s a win for Louisiana’s workforce, for our supply chain and for the broader effort to ensure America builds its future here at home. Together, we are proving that the next chapter of American manufacturing and national defense can, and should, be built right here in Louisiana.

