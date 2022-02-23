Boil water advisory lifted for Opelousas residents

The boil advisory for some residents in Opelousas has now been lifted.

The advisory was put in place in the affected area where the water main leak occurred at Grolee and Bullard Streets.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says the Louisiana Department of Health has tested samples of water in the area and each sample has passed state quality requirements.

Alsandor says the advisory is no longer in effect for all residents in the area: including (homes/apartments), schools and businesses in the area.

Residents and customers along West Grolee Street from Raymond Street to Hwy 3043 and all streets in the area experienced water interruptions on February 21.

KATC spoke to Alsandor and residents about the water issues. Read more here

