Boil water advisory issued in Jeff Davis Parish

The Jeff Davis Water Commission #1, serving the Jeff Davis Parish community, has announced a temporary boil advisory for residents in the Roanoke area following necessary water main repairs.
A 4-inch water main located at the intersection of Highway 90 and Chris Rd. is undergoing repairs. This essential maintenance work has impacted the local water supply, prompting officials to issue a boil advisory to ensure public safety.
Residents and businesses in the following locations should take note:
- East Second Street
- East Third Street
- East Fourth Street
- Highway 90 east of East Second Street extending eastward to Farm Supply Rd.