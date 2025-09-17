Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boil water advisory issued in Jeff Davis Parish

The Jeff Davis Water Commission #1, serving the Jeff Davis Parish community, has announced a temporary boil advisory for residents in the Roanoke area following necessary water main repairs.

A 4-inch water main located at the intersection of Highway 90 and Chris Rd. is undergoing repairs. This essential maintenance work has impacted the local water supply, prompting officials to issue a boil advisory to ensure public safety.

Residents and businesses in the following locations should take note:

  • East Second Street
  • East Third Street
  • East Fourth Street
  • Highway 90 east of East Second Street extending eastward to Farm Supply Rd.
