Boil water advisory issued in Jeff Davis Parish

The Jeff Davis Water Commission #1, serving the Jeff Davis Parish community, has announced a temporary boil advisory for residents in the Roanoke area following necessary water main repairs.

A 4-inch water main located at the intersection of Highway 90 and Chris Rd. is undergoing repairs. This essential maintenance work has impacted the local water supply, prompting officials to issue a boil advisory to ensure public safety.

Residents and businesses in the following locations should take note: