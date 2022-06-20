Watch
Body of missing LSUE student recovered

Posted at 7:53 AM, Jun 20, 2022
LSU Eunice announced in a Twitter post that the body of missing LSUE student Everette Jackson was found.

Jackson disappeared last week after a tubing incident in Idaho. Jackson fell out of the tube and into the river. His body was recovered Sunday.

Funeral arrangements will be announced after his body is returned to Louisiana.

