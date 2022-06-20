Body of missing LSUE student recovered

LSU Eunice announced in a Twitter post that the body of missing LSUE student Everette Jackson was found.
Jackson disappeared last week after a tubing incident in Idaho. Jackson fell out of the tube and into the river. His body was recovered Sunday.
Funeral arrangements will be announced after his body is returned to Louisiana.
It is with great sadness that we have learned that the body of Everette Jackson has been found. We will share funeral arrangements after he returns home and they are made available.— LSU Eunice (@LSUEunice) June 19, 2022
Please keep Everette's family and loved ones in your prayers in the coming days and weeks. pic.twitter.com/z6NxJxeCGv