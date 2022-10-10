Body found in Bayou Teche

A body was found in Bayou Teche Sunday afternoon in New Iberia.

A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy, Breaux stated.

The case remains under investigation.

