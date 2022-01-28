Body found in abandoned Bayou Vista hotel; police say 'no foul play'

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – A body has been found in an abandoned hotel in Bayou Vista.

A male body was located Friday morning in the former Plantation Inn on Hwy. 90.

There is no foul play, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

