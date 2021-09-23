Blue Roof program to end in one week

Louisianans have one week to apply to the Blue Roof Program, which provides homeowners with a free, contractor-installed, fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover damaged roofs says Governor Edwards on Thursday.

If you are having trouble reaching their operators, they say, "Please hang up and retry calling the Blue Roof Program at (888) 766-3258. Assisting you in enrolling in the Blue Roof program is our top priority."

To learn more about the program, visit http://blueroof.us or call 888-ROOF-BLU (888-766-3258).

