Blue Cross to extend premium grace period for members affected by Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana will extend members' premium payment grace period through Oct. 1, 2021. Members who are recovering from Hurricane Ida, which struck southeast Louisiana on Aug. 29 as a Category 4 storm, will not have their insurance coverage canceled for non-payment through that date.

The grace period applies to health insurance plan premiums, as well as premiums for dental plans, vision plans, Southern National Life plans and Equitable life and disability plans.

Members should be aware that their claims could pend during this time if their policies are not up to date. To keep insurance active beyond Oct. 1, 2021, it is important that members pay their premiums in full to avoid a drop in coverage because of non-payment.

Blue Cross will follow all state and federal rules related to insurance coverage, and future notices may extend this premium grace period. Visit www.bcbsla.com [Notes:bcbsla.com] for the latest updates. For more information, members can contact Blue Cross Customer Service at the number on their ID cards.

Other Hurricane Ida Services Blue Cross Has In Effect:

Early prescription medicine refills for a limited time. Members who have trouble refilling a prescription can call the Pharmacy number on their ID cards for help.

$0 medical telehealth visits through Sept. 6 with BlueCare. Blue Cross members can have 24/7 online medical visits using BlueCare, the insurer's telehealth platform, at no cost by using the code IDA. Members also can have one behavioral health appointment for $0 using the code IDA through Sept. 6.

BlueCare works on any device with internet and a camera, like a smartphone, laptop, tablet or computer, and is available in all 50 states. Create your BlueCare account at www.BlueCareLA.com or with the BlueCare (one word) mobile app for Apple and Android devices.

Members should also ask their regular healthcare providers if they offer telehealth services, either online or by phone.

Replacing certain medical supplies and equipment such as hearing aids, walkers or prosthetic devices that were damaged in the storm. Members can call Customer Service at the number on their ID cards to report damaged supplies or equipment and see if it can be replaced.

In response to the ongoing COVID-19 surge, Blue Cross has waived prior authorization requirements for urgent inpatient admissions and stays at in-network hospitals. This is still in effect and applies to all diagnoses. Coverage is subject to medical necessity as outlined in each member's plan. Members can call Customer Service at the number on their ID cards to ask about how this is covered on their plans. For more information, visit www.bcbsla.com/covid19.

Blue Cross reminds Louisianians to take precautions against COVID-19 as you clean up damage, seek shelter or evacuate. A statewide mask mandate is in effect for all indoor public places, which includes shelters. If you are staying with or are near people who do not live with you, wear a face mask and keep at least six feet apart to limit the spread of the virus.

