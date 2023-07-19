Blistering heat continues rest of week; some changes this weekend

TONIGHT: Warm & quiet

THURSDAY: Hot & dry

DISCUSSION

Well, we probably sound like a broken record at this point, but more high heat is in the forecast for the rest of the week.

We'll have yet another heat advisory in effect for the entire region Thursday.

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Plan on highs to push the mid-upper 90s.

Of course, those heat indices will sit even higher than that (106-113° during hottest part of the day).

Bradley Wednesday graphics

Rain chances will remain slim to none.

Much of the same can be expected to round out the week Friday.

Saturday will remain quite hot ahead of a frontal trough (Highs upper 90s).

However, we'll start to introduce some rain chances Saturday evening as the boundary nears the region.

Models continue to hint at best rain chances arriving on Sunday (perhaps as early as the morning hours).

Bradley Wednesday graphics

With the added clouds, I do anticipate highs to be a little "cooler" to round out the weekend.

Small victories!

A more typical late July weather pattern looks to take shape for the early parts of next week.

Unfortunately, it could be short-lived, but we'll monitor how that long-range pattern evolves with time.

Have a good one!

TROPICS

Tropical storm Don continues to spin in the north Atlantic.

It remains no threat.

Elsewhere, an area of disturbed weather off the African coast has a low, 20% chance of slow development over the next seven days,

Wednesday, July 19th Tropical outlook

We'll keep an eye on it, but it's not presenting a concern at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel