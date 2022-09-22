Blazing heat peaks on Thursday

It's been a brutally hot week, and Thursday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the bunch.

Acadiana is still firmly under the influence of a strong ridge of high pressure which has been responsible for all of our weather this week.

Highs will be back in the upper 90s with a triple digit heat index, and even the lows have stayed mostly in the mid 70s.

Skies will remain clear for another day and showers will be absent from the forecast.

There's no major change for the next couple of days, although we will finally start to see the influence of the ridge breaking down.

A front is expected to move in early next work week which will finally bring Acadiana some cooler temperatures.

