Blazing heat and fire risk for Acadiana as tropics become more active

There's an awful lot going on in the weather world as we start another work week, but despite all of it the forecast for Acadiana remains fairly quiet.

As has been the case for the entire summer temperatures will be well above average and highs will again be in the triple digits with a heat index approaching 110.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for the I-10 corridor and areas to the south, with an Excessive Heat Warning to our north.

A Fire Weather Warning has also been issued for portions of Acadiana and the threat of fast spreading fires will be the highest it's been in a long time.

Daniel Phillips

Vegetation is bone dry, with no real rainfall for the entire month of August, and humidity is expected to stay relatively low through the day.

On top of that will be an increase in winds coming from the east around 10-15 mph with gusts that could push 20-25 mph.

Be very careful with lit cigarettes, dragging chains, or anything that could cause a spark as any grass fire could rapidly spread.

Remember a burn ban is effect for the entire state of Louisiana.

The increase in winds is from a tropical wave that is moving west across the Gulf of Mexico toward the Texas coastline.

NHC is currently giving it a 80% chance of some further development so it wouldn't be surprising to see a tropical depression by the end of the day.

Outside of the breeze and some coastal showers Louisiana isn't going to get any impacts from this system, in fact it will actually bring Texas some very beneficial rain.

The system is being blocked by a dominating ridge of high pressure which will expand through the week over Louisiana.

As it does so temperatures will increase and Lafayette has a real chance of seeing its all time hottest temperature (107) on Thursday.

