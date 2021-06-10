Bill to increase amount paid to those wrongfully convicted of crimes in state passes

BATON ROUGE--A bill to increase the amount paid to people who have been wrongfully convicted of crimes in Louisiana passed the Legislature Thursday among others.

House Bill 92 proposed by Rep. Joseph Marino, I-Gretna, increases compensation for people wrongfully convicted of crimes from $25,000 annually with a cap of $250,000 to $40,000 annually with a cap of $400,000.

This bill also extends the deadline to file for compensation.

HB 92 will go into effect on July 1, 2022. Filers on or after the new effect date will have the option to receive a lump sum payment of $250,000 instead of receiving $40,000 per year.

