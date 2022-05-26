Bill that would require schools to provide menstrual products advances

The Senate Education Committee unanimously advanced a bill on Wednesday that requires schools to provide menstrual products to students.

The bill, authored by Rep. Aimee Adatto Freeman, was voted on by the House Committee in April. The committee and House then voted to advance the bill.

The bill, which has been amended along the way, vows to provide menstrual products in "easily accessible locations", such as bathrooms, nurses stations or school offices.

Concerns are being raised over how the products will be paid for. Freeman said the amendment allows for the Legislature to appropriate funds to schools in order to pay for them. In the Senate Education Committee, Sen. Katrina Jackson showed her support for the bill and also recommended Louisiana Legislative Women's caucus do their part in the search for funding.

“We have too many young people who this becomes an issue for them sometimes, and they miss school,” Freeman said. “Believe it or not, they can miss school sometimes because they don’t have the products and they’re embarrassed to ask.”

