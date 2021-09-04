Evangeline Parish newest meat market to host Grand Opening, Sept. 6

Evangeline Parish has a new store coming to town serving Acadiana's signature meat.

Big Poppa's Cajun Smoke Meat will be celebrating their Grand Opening on Monday, September 6 in the small town of Chataignier.

Their open house will begin at noon, and a ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 12:30 P.M.

This new meat market will be providing Louisiana favorites like: smoked sausage, tasso, boudin, and pounce.

Big Poppa's location is at 5973 Vine St.

