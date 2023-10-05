Big changes this weekend as front brings coolest temperatures since mid-April

TONIGHT: Few showers early; mild overnight

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy & warm

DISCUSSION

Most areas picked up a pretty decent soaking Thursday as an upper-level disturbance worked in.

Any leftover showers will diminish through this evening.

Quiet and mild conditions to follow overnight as lows drop into the upper 60s.

Mostly cloudy and warm conditions are expected Friday.

Highs will push their way into the mid-upper 80s.

A few light sprinkles could fall from those clouds, but any activity would be extremely light in nature (20%).

A secondary push in the upper levels will send in some of the coolest temperatures we have seen in 5 months!

Highs this weekend will settle only into the 70s with low temperatures in the low-mid 50s.

Temperatures this weekend

And after a dreadfully hot summer in Acadiana, those temperatures will be a refreshing sight.

A gradual warm-up is expected into next week ahead of another potential front next week.

Stay tuned for that.

TROPICS:

Philippe continues to be the only game in town.

It is likely to pass awfully close to Bermuda before heading toward Canada this weekend.

Next week

An old frontal boundary will linger in the Gulf of Mexico.

We always have to watch those this time of year as an area of low pressure can always try and spin up along them.

Bay of Campeche next week Euro model

No major worries at this point, but at the very least, it could bring beneficial rains to portions of the Gulf coast next week.

------------------------------------------------------------

