Biden presented with totem for Respect Act at the National Mall

Native Americans and allies are meeting with the U.S. Secretary of Interior, Deb Haaland, at the National Mall, today, in Washington, D.C to present a totem to the Biden Administration.

For the last 14 days, the Lummi Nation’s House of Tears Carvers have journeyed across Turtle Island (America), alongside their hand carved 25-foot Totem Pole, engaging in ceremony with communities while sharing the medicine that the totem provides, they say.

According to Biden's campaign website, his plans for preservation of historic tribal lands is planned to take place by 2030, as President Biden will take immediate steps to reverse the Trump administration’s assaults on America’s natural treasures, including by reversing Trump’s attacks on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, Bears Ears, and Grand Staircase-Escalante. On Day 1, Biden will also begin building on the Obama-Biden Administration’s historic conservation efforts by issuing an executive order to conserve 30% of America’s lands and waters, focusing on the most ecologically important lands and waters.

"The totem means of illustrating the urgency in protecting and preserving sacred sites. We hold our hands up to those committed to leading the fight to protect our sacred sites and who continue to demand action," said NDN Collective, a national organization dedicated to building the collective power of Indigenous Peoples to exercise inherent rights to self-determination.

Members from the NDN Collective organization will be going live at 1 P.M. E.S.T. on Facebook to speak with leaders, allies, and NDN members about the Respect Act, a policy that would establish a system to meaningfully engage Tribal Nations in decision-making that directly impacts Indigenous lands, water, and sacred sites, they say.

For complete coverage, they say to follow Illuminative and the Native Organizers Alliance.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel