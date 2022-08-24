Bicyclist struck and killed in hit-and-run crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – Louisiana State Police are asking for assistance in locating a hit-and-run vehicle and driver

On August 24, 2022, shortly after 5:30 a.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a crash involving a bicyclist on Louisiana Highway 182 near Whispering Oaks Drive in St. Landry Parish, according to TFC Derek Senegal, spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Davonte Chane Edwards of Breaux Bridge.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Edwards was riding a bicycle southbound on LA 182 near the center line. At the same time, the driver of a 2007 Toyota Camry, who was also traveling south on LA 182, struck the bicycle from the rear. The impact caused Edwards to be ejected from the bicycle and thrown into the northbound lane of travel. Edwards was later struck by another unknown vehicle that was traveling north on LA 182, Senegal stated in a release.

Edwards suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was not injured and showed no signs of impairment. Toxicology samples were obtained from the driver of the Toyota and the bicyclist. Both samples will be submitted for scientific analysis, according to the spokesperson. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers are asking the public for their assistance in locating the hit-and-run vehicle and driver. Anyone with information regarding this crash is urged to contact the Louisiana State Police Troop I office at 337-262-5884.

Louisiana State Troopers remind bicyclists to never assume that motorists can see them. Simple precautions such as wearing an approved bicycle helmet, reflective materials, and avoiding distractions are key to preventing crashes, according to police. Louisiana law requires bicyclists to have proper lighting on the front and rear, visible from 500 feet, as well as reflectors. Bicyclists should remain as close to the right side of the roadway as practicable and obey all traffic laws (See Louisiana Revised Statute 32:329.1). Motorists should remain alert at all times and remember the three-foot rule when passing bicycles.

Troop I has investigated 32 fatal crashes resulting in 38 deaths in 2022.

