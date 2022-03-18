Beautiful weekend ahead; another threat of severe weather Tuesday

The weather will be absolutely beautiful this weekend for all festivities.

Cool and comfortable conditions this evening as temperatures fall through the 60s.

We'll bottom out chilly in the mid-40s by Saturday morning.

This weekend Temperatures

A mixture of sun and clouds expected throughout Saturday as highs settle into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We'll see a light northerly breeze as well.

Chilly again Sunday morning as readings drop into the low-mid 40s.

Plenty of sunshine as we round out the weekend Sunday as temperatures top out warmer in the middle to upper 70s.

Isolated rain chances return late Monday, but better rain and storm chances will arrive Tuesday as our next trough approaches from the west.

Monday into Tuesday Severe weather outlook

There will be a severe weather component to this system, so we'll be watching how the pattern evolves closely in the days ahead.

It's certainly that time of year where severe weather threats become more common.

