Beautiful weather to start the week

We've made it to the start of a brand new work week and the forecast we've got couldn't be any better.

There's a definite spring feeling in the air across Acadiana as temperatures continue to stay warm and skies stay sunny.

Monday's highs will sit in the low 70s in the afternoon with a light breeze out of the east south east around 5-10 mph, this southerly wind will continue through the week slowly bringing in a little more moisture.

The lows are still going to be on the cool side, lows Monday night will be upper 40s, but even those will trend up as the moisture increases across Acadiana.

That moisture may translate to an isolated shower or two toward the end of the week but any rain we see this week will be very isolated.

Rain chances remain low through this week and we won't see a chance for rain until early next week at the earliest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel