Beautiful weather stretches into the work week

Plenty of sunshine to start off the week, as a beautiful stretch of weather will continue into the work week.

While the mornings remain on the chilly side there will be a nice warm up arriving in the afternoons for the next few days.

Highs will push into the upper 70s with little humidity meaning that the heat index is going to remain low and a non factor.

Lows will stay down in the 50s for the next several nights, and a front moving through in the middle of the week will reinforce some of that cooler air.

Showers will pop up on Thursday morning with this front with a few storms possible but coming to an end by Thursday afternoon.

This clears us out in time for the weekend and temperatures staying cool through the extended forecast.

