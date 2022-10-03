Watch Now
Beautiful weather sticks around to start the work week

Daniel Phillips
Posted at 6:27 AM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 07:27:01-04

The forecast is staying quiet for the start of the new work week with a continuation of some beautiful weather.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the next several days, with a light breeze from the north between 5-10 mph.

The biggest difference in the forecast the next few days will be a slight increase in moisture, which means lows will trend a little higher.

We're not expecting a big swing in those lows, either, but instead of upper 50s they'll be in the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine this week with only a few fair weather clouds drifting by, and no real rain chances for the foreseeable future.

