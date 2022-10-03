Beautiful weather sticks around to start the work week

The forecast is staying quiet for the start of the new work week with a continuation of some beautiful weather.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s for the next several days, with a light breeze from the north between 5-10 mph.

The biggest difference in the forecast the next few days will be a slight increase in moisture, which means lows will trend a little higher.

We're not expecting a big swing in those lows, either, but instead of upper 50s they'll be in the low 60s.

Plenty of sunshine this week with only a few fair weather clouds drifting by, and no real rain chances for the foreseeable future.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel