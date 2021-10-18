Beautiful weather spills over into the work week

A beautiful forecast from the weekend has spilled over into the first half of the work week and it'll be another stunning day on Monday.

Temperatures are going to warm into the upper 70s with a nice light breeze coming in from the east around 5-10 mph.

Monday is going to stay crisp with moisture staying out of the forecast until the middle of the week.

That increase in moisture will start on Tuesday with lows Tuesday night back in the 60s by early Wednesday.

Wednesday morning will see a return of Gulf of moisture which will likely translate to some scattered mid-week showers.

